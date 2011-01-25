Port Wakefield named ‘most affordable’ coastal location

LOOKING for that sweet seaside escape but put off by the rising price tags that come with coastal property?

Enter Port Wakefield.

Figures from a report by RP Data, which claims to be the number one provider of property information in Australia, state the Gulf of St Vincent town is the most affordable location to buy a house in South Australia.

The report shows the median price of Port Wakefield homes was $147,500.

“The secret’s out,” said Andrew Chapman, developer of the proposed Wakefield Waters marina at Port Wakefield.

“We have been saying that for the past five years.

“We all like reading (the report) about Port Wakefield.”

But Mr Chapman warned the RP Data report could push prices up.

Referring to possible development interest, he said: “Other people will now be looking at the area.

“This might mean values will rise.”

Mr Chapman said the proposed marina and housing development, first publicly announced in April 2006, still was before the State government awaiting development approval.

Wakefield Waters, which received planning approval from Wakefield Regional Council in 2007, has major project status and must be assessed by the government before it can move past planning stages.

A retail hub so far has not proceeded despite minor site preparation.

A proposed housing development announced in May 2008 for Balaklava Golf Club also appears to be making slow progress.

“The approval process still has to be completed,” Mr Chapman said.

Other coastal areas to make the top five most affordable locations include Port Pirie West ($150,000), Cape Jervis ($177,500), a small development west of Minlaton ($186,000) and Port Augusta ($190,000).

But it’s not all good news…

Website knockers slam ‘tidal swamp’

WHILE Port Wakefield has been reported as the home of the cheapest coastal land in South Australia, not all critics out there are singing the town’s praises.

A story published in Monday’s Advertiser and on the newspaper’s website, AdelaideNow, has drawn harsh criticism in response to the article, several online readers mocking the town and the positive angle of the story.

Particularly harsh was a respondent known as “Brad of Adelaide”.

“Port Wakefield has as much charm as a public toilet,” he wrote.

Brad was not alone in his criticism of the town.

“There is a reason for this (cheap property). It is called a tidal swamp, people. Next coastal resort planned will be at the Bolivar outlet,” Ray, of Gawler, quipped.

“The town sits on a sand flea and mosquito laden mangrove swamp, that is held back by a series of levee banks,” another poster noted while a Yorke Peninsula resident added: “That’s a joke! There are no seafront properties at Port Wakefield…it’s all mangroves.”

The Wakefield bashing was rounded off with; “There’s a reason why those places are so cheap, and I’m sure that anyone who’s visited them would understand why.”

Amidst all the harsh comments, one Port Wakefield resident leapt to the defence of the town.

“I disagree with Brad of Adelaide’s comment,” the respondent, known as ‘Wakey Lover’ wrote.

“Port Wakefield is full of history and charm.

“Obviously people making comments about the town haven’t driven around and had a look.

“There’s more than just servo’s and takeaways.

“It’s a great place to live!”