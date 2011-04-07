Take five: Taste the good life at Rhynie

Rhynie



An exciting line up of bands will perform at this year’s “Taste of Good Things” festival on Sunday, April 17 at Rhynie.

This year the whole new line up will introduce three bands to offer some great blues and jazz music for the young and the young at heart.

These include Atlantic Street Band and The Fishbowl Boys who have recently performed at this year’s Adelaide Fringe Festival to sell-out shows.

The Fishbowl Boys are quickly becoming the ‘must have’ act for gatherings of all sizes!

Their trail of awe-struck audiences has been growing steadily over the past four years as they continue to improve their craft and strive to be the number one performance act in Australia.

To top it off, Louise Haynes from Clare Cuisine and Jules Café will be providing some great food along with local barista, Darcy from Espresso Café.

The event will run from 11am–4pm at Baker Springs Wines. More information, phone 0418 806 747.

Two Wells

SIP THE SEACUP

Rehearsals are well underway for Two Wells 2011 melodrama ‘A storm in a sea cup’.

The locally written comedy musical show opens on Saturday, May 14 for a season of six performances and early indications are that bookings will be heavy.

The show is set on the Great Barrier Reef and combines a mix of mayhem and magic into a storyline filled with laughs.

King Neptune and his people are striving to save the reef from ruthless exploitation by a villain who is taking valuable raw materials from beneath it.

The orchestra has grown this year under the baton of Brian Wilson and could number nine instrumentalists. Another innovation will be a “ballet” sequence from Swan Lake choreographed by Theresa Moore (nee McInerney).

The principal villain is played by Eleisha Arbon, owner of the “Coral Cosmetics” company.

She is aided and abetted by Kay Boon who plays a sea witch with magic powers. Leading the good side (apart from the Neptune family) are a group of university scientists led by Hayden Arbon, Katie O’Doherty, Stacey Seal and Derek Hardiman.

Others in support roles are Paul Schmelzkopf, David McInerney, Andrea Humphrys, Kerry Heym, and Sarah Groom.

Balaklava

Independent Living Centre’s mobile unit and Alzheimer memory van will visit Balaklava Triangle tomorrow from 10am–3.30pm.

For information on equipment, dementia and how to access services, speak to the friendly representatives or call 1800 100 500.