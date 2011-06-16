Worth a medal!

Pat’s 48 years as a volunteer ambo recognised



Les Pearson reports:

MALLALA’s Pat Kakoschke has been announced as one of only two South Australian recipients of the Ambulance Service Medal in the recent Queen’s Birthday Awards.

SA Ambulance has recorded Mrs Kakoschke joining the SA Ambulance Service (SAAS) at Mallala in 1965, although her involvement with the community’s service began in 1963, totalling 48 years commitment to the group.

“I just really enjoy the medical side of it,” she said.

“I like looking after sick people, it’s just been in my blood for a long time and it’s still there.”

As a shy young lady new to the area, Mrs Kakoschke was encouraged to get involved in local community groups.

While the CWA didn’t take her fancy, she noticed a sign in the window of the local IGA advertising for volunteers to establish an ambulance service in the local district.

Mrs Kakoschke said about 20 people joined the foundation committee of the Mallala and District Ambulance Service, running trading tables and balls to fundraise for the service’s facilities.

The years passed but her commitment to the service was unwavering.

In 2000, Mrs Kakoschke was appointed to her current position of volunteer team leader.

Mrs Kakoschke has provided excellent leadership that has ensured the growth and retention of volunteers of the Mallala team.

She said the service has enabled her to grow from a shy young lady into a community leader.

“Being able to look after sick people has given me a lot of confidence,” Mrs Kakoschke said.

“I also love the teamwork side of it as well and Mallala has an excellent team environment.”

Fostering that team feeling is one of Mrs Kakoschke’s primary roles and she does it well.

“I guess I am just a big kid as well really and just join in with whatever everyone is doing,” she said.

Her outstanding support and enthusiasm have ensured the retention of volunteers and, following a low-key recruitment campaign, 11 new volunteers are looking to join the service, commencing their official training.

Mrs Kakoschke said the new members would bolster the number of volunteers carrying out the seven day a week service to well over 40.

“It is a big ask of the volunteers so we do need a lot of help,” she said.

With her service nearly spanning five decades, Mrs Kakoschke has seen first hand the evolution of emergency medicine.

“It certainly has seen a lot of changes,” she said.”There’s a lot more training these days, which is a good thing.

“The treatments were fairly basic in the early years and have grown more in-depth as time goes on.”

She has also been a proactive member of the Mallala Ambulance Board and she is now a key player in organising the Local Ambulance Committee, targeting key stakeholders in the community for their assistance.

Mrs Kakoschke also represents the Mallala team on the Central Zone Committee and is actively involved with local St John Ambulance cadets.

The Ambulance Service Award sits nicely on Mrs Kakoschke’s mantle, having been awarded an Australia Day Achievement Award in recognition of her extensive volunteer work in 2005 and was also appointed as an Officer Sister of the Most Venerable Order of the Hospital of Saint John of Jerusalem in the same year, having been appointed as a Serving Sister in 1988.

Mrs Kakoschke said the award was humbling.

“I was just a bit overawed,” she said. “I felt a lot of other people out there also do a lot of work, but yes, I’m very proud.”