Farmers warned on spray drift

New research shows Clare vines at risk

FARMERS could face a ban of the widely-used weed control chemical, Glyphosate, if newly introduced summer spraying regulations are not acknowledged by growers.

The PIRSA Summer Spraying Code of Practice was developed in consultation with the Mid North Spray Drift Committee in November last year.

It was introduced to minimise the risk of off-target damage to grape vines and other susceptible plants from droplet and vapour drift of herbicides.

Agronomist, Mick Faulkner, speaking at an

NYNRM information day in Balaklava last Wednesday, explained through ongoing research, it was discovered the Clare Valley tends to be the end location for chemical drift in the summer spraying period, from October to April each year.

This forms a residue on the fruit and also affects its early development.

It is a pivotal time for the wine industry, with vintage during that period.

“The Clare Valley has been hit in each of the last six years,” Mr Faulkner said.

With the right atmospheric conditions, the vapour travels along a phenomenon called an “inversion layer” and through gravity and wind patterns, most of the chemical drift eventually centres on the Clare Valley.

“It can come from up to 100kms away, although we can’t tell exactly how far,” Mr Faulkner said.

“The grape vines develop residues, breaching Maximum Residue Limits (MRL) from those herbicides and those levels are so high, it restricts the wine being sold, countries just won’t buy them.

“It also physically damages the grape.”

The problem has been highlighted by the viticulture industry, which has been looking at moving to ban the use of Glyphosate and other similar herbicides during the summer period.

The effect has also been exacerbated with progress in farming research, leading to farmers wanting to control summer weeds while an increase in machinery capability has been another contributor.

“So when people are out spraying, they’re covering a bigger area and they may have a neighbour out too, which results in more of a total loading in the atmosphere at any one time,” Mr Faulkner explained.

“The speeds have increased, therefore, less chemical is hitting the target and more is drifting into the atmosphere.”

The code of practice now in place guides farmers away from practices, which contribute to chemical drift.

These include continually monitoring wind speed and weather conditions, using nozzle types and operating pressures that produce a coarse spray quality or larger, spraying at speeds slower than 18km/h and spraying during the day.

“Do not spray from 90 minutes before sunset until 90 minutes after sunrise, unless there is no surface temperature inversion,” the code of practice states.

“There is a very low risk of surface temperature inversion when there is full cloud cover and/or the wind speed is continuously greater than 11 km/h.”

But growers were getting the message.

“I would say at this stage, 10 per cent are following it but it has only been in since October or November last year,” he said. “So, a 10 per cent shift is major.

Make no mistake, warned Mr Faulkner, if a general shift in the direction of the code of practice was not recognised, these chemicals could be removed from sale.

“The government’s very serious about it, as it gets all the complaints,” Mr Faulkner said.

“It’s not going to go through an education process, its first step will be to ban products.

“If the vines are being damaged by that herbicide, the government can say it is not being applied with the right technology and take the product away.

“It would take us back to where we were 20 years ago.

“If there is a ban on chemicals, the impact would be statewide.

“So it’s up to every farmer to follow the code of practice, even if they have no impact on what is happening in Clare, because the government can’t ban things on a regional basis.”

The code of practice is available online but overall, the message is fairly simple.

“We thought we had got there but it has only been the last three weeks we realised we haven’t got through to everyone,” Mr Faulkner said.

“It’s not just the broadacre guys, it’s right across the industry. Keep your herbicides and pesticides in your own back yard.”