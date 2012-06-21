More speedos to Aussies!

The other day I saw a television story on the top Aussie icons. Things like Vegemite, lamingtons, meat pies, Holden utes and Hills Hoist clotheslines were on the list.

With the Olympics coming up, I started thinking about some Aussie inventions that have assisted our sports people.

In 1874, Melbourne watchmaker and mechanical engineer, Louis Brennan, aged just 22, invented the underwater torpedo. (Obviously a future omen for Ian “Thorpedo” Thorpe).

Travelling to the Olympics requires a plane. Did you know the black box (actually orange in colour) was invented by chemist Dave Warren?

When things went awry during flights, Dave wondered ”What if pilots could tell us what happened?”

The black box is now installed in every commercial plane in the world.

Now back to swimmers.

In 1927, Australian underwear manufacturers, Speedo, introduced its first line of racing swimwear.

It was declared a “bit racy” at the time, but of course, nothing like the “budgie smugglers” which were to follow much later. We hope our illustration is demure enough for readers, unlike our recent picture of a man’s posterior which brought a complaint.

Of course, Thorpedo and some other male swimmers have moved on from wearing the itsy bitsy budgies to the skin tight full bodysuit, or the latest “Fastskin”.

And lucky last, in 1961, an ultrasound scanner was first built at the Ultrasonics Institute of Dept of Health.

This has become an indispensible medical tool, analysing bone structure and enabling the damage to internal organs to be investigated.

This has helped athletes, and indeed everyone, with the diagnosis of medical conditions and injuries.

So apart from the icons we know and love, we have invented some other very important things. Go Aussies.

• And it’s amazing what you find out after writing stories!

Apparently local stockagent, Mel Haynes, was also a babysitter in his spare time.

He babysat Nantawarra local Jilly Taylor and her brother. That was, of course, a long time ago.

•And speaking of Nantawarra people, happy 40th birthday to local Rock DJ, Tim Dixon.

Pt Wakefield

All students from the primary school went to Flinders University recently for a cultural Indonesian experience. They had a great day, enjoying a delicious Indonesian lunch.

GREAT EFFORT!

Blyth

After 72 years, Blyth Red Cross branch has closed. Future fundraising will be done by the Snowtown branch.

Thankyou to the volunteers for their efforts over the past 72 years.

• Thanks to the Wakefield Regional Council, a new table setting is being installed in the RSL playground under the current shelter.

And the primary school is looking for parents or “grandies” who can help with the sewing of Wakakirri costumes. Please contact the school if you can sew and/or help.

Balaklava

Fortunately, the local Red Cross branch still is going in Balaklava.

The group is holding a musical afternoon on July 12 at 2pm in the Uniting Church Hall.

Local talents Anne Arbon and Helen Verner will entertain the guests.

Cost $10 includes a delicious afternoon tea, so go along for a relaxing afternoon while supporting a good cause.

CHALLENGE BRINGS MEDALS

Wasleys

Speaking of athletes, the students of Wasleys Primary School recently held a 24 hour mini-Olympic challenge, to kick start their participation in the Prime Minister’s Olympic Challenge.

Students participated in a marathon circuit on astro-turf.

They also tried volleyball, soccer, hockey and badminton.

The students completed the activities as both able-bodied, and disabled athletes using wheelchairs, blindfolds and crutches to try to appreciate what disabled athletes have to overcome. A great effort!

Mallala

CALL FOR LOCAL ART

If you are a talented artist and live locally, you can enter the District Council of Mallala’s 2012 SALA (SA Living Artists) Festival. Artists from all genres and mediums are encouraged to submit original pieces, which will be displayed in the council office during the festival, which runs from August 3 to 26. Entries close July 6. Contact Angela on 8527 0200.