PORT Wakefield’s professional fishers are working to open up more of St Vincent Gulf for commercial netting, after being forced away from their loved ones to make ends meet.
Many fishers packed up and left Port Wakefield since the marine park sanctuary zones were introduced, severely limiting where they could fish in the gulf.
Those who remain have had to spend most of their time working away from home, but are hoping slightly more water can be made available so they can see their families a little more often.
Desperate Wakefield pros seek more water
PORT Wakefield’s professional fishers are working to open up more of St Vincent Gulf for commercial netting, after being forced away from their loved ones to make ends meet.
2 comments
Disappointed with reading the article from Nick Perry about ‘Desperate Wakefield Pro’s seek more water’ in such a reputable paper as The Plains Producer.
I understand they need to make a living, however why do they want to wring every last dollar out of the ocean with no regard for the future of the environment.
Marine Parks and Sanctuaries were setup for a reason, and now PIRSA has started an extensive consultation process with the public about the future of fish numbers in our gulfs as their research reveals some species may be under threat.
It appears these commercial fishermen want this resource to themselves and are recklessly indifferent to is sustainability, some were struggling before the Marine Park and Sanctuaries were introduced and wonder why things haven’t improved? Its because they have been overfishing this resource and area for over 20 years!
Furthermore commercial fishing has and always will have a negative environmental effect, netting is stripping the sea-grass and the bycatch waste of this netting and longlining is disgraceful – perhaps do a Google on the environmental effects of commercial netting & longlining.
The upper gulfs should never have commercial fishing allowed, take a look at what’s happening at Port Phillip bay in Victoria and how the Government is tackling this.
As stated in your article, many fishermen had left Port Wakefield, however lets not forget the Government has offered to buy out the Commercial Fishers if the Marine Parks and Sanctuaries caused adverse hardship, this offer is still on the table. Perhaps its time to consider compulsory acquisition.
The fish in the sea are a public resource; they are not just reserved for the commercial fisherman to make a profit from and to manipulate our politicians when the going gets tough.
How about leaving some of this resource for our children and grandchildren.
When you report on such a topic, please include a few more of the facts Nick.
Bart is more than welcome to fish using hook and line or a dab net like everyone else after using his compulsory aquisition money to invest in buying a different licence.
No one is saying he can’t fish in the MSF.