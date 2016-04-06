Desperate Wakefield pros seek more water

PORT Wakefield’s professional fishers are working to open up more of St Vincent Gulf for commercial netting, after being forced away from their loved ones to make ends meet.

Many fishers packed up and left Port Wakefield since the marine park sanctuary zones were introduced, severely limiting where they could fish in the gulf.

Those who remain have had to spend most of their time working away from home, but are hoping slightly more water can be made available so they can see their families a little more often.