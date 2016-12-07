Load up on Christmas treats at Clare market

The next Clare market will be held this Saturday (10 December) in the main street, with Father Christmas making a special guest appearance.

There will also be loads of other Christmas treats, with Puddings SA, Christine’s Jewellery, Plants by Clare Valley Edible Garden, Norm and Gill, David Smart, wooden products by Peter Brown, Woolshed Cabinetry, preserves by Emily Machook and Pt Broughton Heritage Preserves, knitted goods, Julie Smith and Pauline Bruse, Art Christian Volke and Indiginous Artist Henry Witajang, baked goods, veggies, spices and coffee.

The market committee has been getting its bake on and will have cakes for sale, and if the season is tracking right, there will also be delicious cherries by Corumbeena Orchards and plenty more.

Read the full story in our online edition: http://plainsproducer.realviewdigital.com