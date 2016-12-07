Mid North Country Music Scholarship winners revealed

Tyler Paterson, 17 of Port Pirie and Ella Hebberman, 12 of Jamestown have just been announced as the winners of the 2016 Mid North Country Music Scholarship, giving them the opportunity to attend the prestigious Country Music Association of Australia Academy of Country Music next year.

An initiative of Burra Country Music Events Inc (Burra CME Inc), the scholarship was enabled through the collaboration of the Burra CME Inc, Port Pirie Harnessing Young Talent and Laura Events (formerly Laura Country Music

Festival).

The senior award, formerly called the Rocky Page Memorial Scholarship, was offered to winners entered into the Country Music SA talent quests.

