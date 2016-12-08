Auburn church celebrates century

Helen Smith reports

NOVEMBER 20 was a great day of celebration for the Catholic church of Our Lady Queen of Peace at Auburn, sometimes known as Our Lady of Peace. Mass was celebrated with eight priests in attendance, including Dr Philip Marshall VG, Parish Priest Fr Paul Fyfe, Fr Justin King, Fr Pat McInerney and Mons John Swann. Old vestments were worn by Fr Paul Fyfe and the altar servers, Lilli Smith, who wore the same one worn by her grandfather, Phillip Smith, many years ago, and Skyy Maunder. As the church was in the Manoora Parish years ago, parishioners of the Riverton Parish were also involved.

