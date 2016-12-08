Character building result for Two Wells Primary School

Two Wells Primary School’s robotics team has won the “Rising Star” judges special award at the state’s First Lego League competition last month.

The school also finished in the top three overall from 34 entries.

First Lego League is a competition catering for upper- primary and lower-secondary school students where teams of up to 10 students build, program and compete with a robot, while also learning about a real world problem and developing solutions for it.

TWPS principal, Lynda Fitzpatrick-Brown, was thrilled by the team’s success.

