Feels like Christmas at Snowtown

It was definitely looking a lot like Christmas at Snowtown oval last Friday night when the town held its annual Christmas Carnival.

There were plenty of stalls selling gifts, food and drinks, and others with games for everyone to play, such as the hoopla stall run by the swimming pool committee.

The stall was very popular, with children able to test out their throwing skills to win a prize.

Obviously their throws were good as more than 100 prizes were handed out!

The pool raised about $250 with funds going towards a new pool cover, and updated first aid equipment around the pool.

