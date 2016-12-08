Mallala overtakes Wasleys

John Glistak – Wooroora Saturday Bowls Reports

DIVISION ONE

Three key matches were contested in last weekend’s round of Division One matches with Port Wakefield, Balaklava and Mallala each winning their respective matches.

At Port Wakefield, the undefeated home side faced a Riverton side eager to remain in contact with the top four.

In the end, Port Wakefield emerged 13 shot winners over Riverton with two rinks up.

While Will McPharlin (PW) lost 35-14 to Andrew Clark (R); Adrian Green’s (PW) 39-20 win over Dean Willmott (R) and John Nicolai’s (PW) 29-19 defeat of Cath Greenslade (R) was sufficient to sway the match in Port Wakefield’s favour.

Balaklava welcomed Hamley Bridge to its green, finishing the day with a 22-shot win with two rinks up.

Kym McPharlin (B) defeated Harry Frencken (HB) 33-21; Trevor Clifford (B) accounted for Cris Donohue (HB) 29-16, while Barry Taylor (B) lost 29-26 to Mal O’Brien (HB).

