Mintaro trumps Watervale

Mid North Bowling Section with David Moulds

Mintaro hammered premiership tipped Watervale at Watervale by a HUGE 22 shots!

Heath defeated Thompson by one shot, Knappstein beat Peters by 10 and Hudson overpowered Milburn in one of the greatest victories I can remember in the Mid North section.

Blyth, back on its home rink, thrashed Clare Gold 81 – 60, in a tremendous return of form. That Clare hoodoo again proving to be prevalent.

The Burra – Auburn match at Auburn was exceptionally close 65 – 62, going right down to the last end.

The Clare Blues and Spalding looked to be a thrashing, 95 – 59, but witnessing the match, I can honestly say the game was closer than it seemed.

And Spalding was without Sommerville, one of the leading players in the association.

Saddleworth, now gone to second spot on the ladder, overcame a dogged Robertstown 80 – 59.

