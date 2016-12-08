Sky’s the limit for Hill River Riesling

THE accolades just keep coming for the Jaeschke family’s Hill River Clare Estate, with a swag of medals for its star performing Polish Hill Riesling.

Already this year, Jaeschke’s Hill River Clare Estate has won at the London International Challenge, the Australian and New Zealand Boutique Wine Show 2016, Canberra International Riesling Challenge, the Clare Valley Regional Wine Show and this week has been announced Best Aromatic Wine of Competition at the Sydney International Wine Competition 2017.

While Jaeschke’s Hill River Clare Estate in South Australia’s Clare Valley produces a full range of wines – Sauvignon Blanc, Sangiovese, Barbera, Termpranillo, Shiraz, Sparkling Seduire and Seduire Rose – it is its Riesling that continues to shine in competition time and again.

Jaeschke’s Hill River Clare Estate directors Lyn and Robert Jaeschke say Polish Hill River is a magical place to grow Riesling – aside from its magnificent views and countryside, the growing conditions are just perfect for the variety.

“It is just a great place to grow Riesling and Polish Hill River Rieslings are so different to, say, Watervale Riesling, our Rieslings have a very different and beautiful bouquet,” Lyn said.

