Taylors the marketing masters

A CLEVER advertising campaign educating wine consumers on optimum drinking temperature from Auburn’s Taylors Wines has led to a prestigious national marketing award.

Taylors claimed the top prize as Marketing Team of the Year at the B&T Awards, held at Sydney Town Hall in November.

Up against a collection of some of Australia’s most well-known brands, including selected finalists LEGO, Toyota, HCF, UBANK and Meat and Livestock Australia, the small marketing team was thrilled to be recognised amongst brands of significant size and scale that represent the cream of Australia’s top marketers.

Taylors’ combination of creativity, innovation and significant bottom-line business results on a modest budget were the key factors for the win.

