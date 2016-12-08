World-first program employs autistic adults in animal care

A world-first, innovative employment scheme has been launched that will employ the diverse skills of adults on the autism spectrum to further enhance the care

of pigs.

An initiative of SunPork Farms and Autism CRC, Autism and Agriculture aims to employ and develop career paths for adults on the spectrum in specialist animal care roles in South Australia.

Individuals on the spectrum have a very high rate of unemployment or underemployment with a labour force participation rate at 34per cent compared with 54per cent participation rate for people with

disabilities.

Dr Robert van Barneveld, CEO and managing director of the SunPork Group, which currently employs more than 1000 people, said autistic individuals often have the skills to do the job extremely well, but social and communication difficulties can create barriers to long term employment.

