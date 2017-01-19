Drawing on new experiences at summer art camp

Three Clare High School students are immersing themselves in life at art school this week as part of the inaugural Adelaide Central School of Art Summer Art Camp.

Caitlin McElroy, Kelsey Skeers and Holly Wood from Clare High school have joined five other teenagers from regional South Australia for the experience.

Materials, meals and accommodation have been provided by the school, with financial assistance from the Burnside Village Foundation. Travel subsidies were also provided to cover the cost of transport to Adelaide.

Read the full story in our online edition: http://plainsproducer.realviewdigital.com