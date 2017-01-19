Father’s footsteps on Blessing’s horizon

Balaklava’s Blessing Nyoni will be able to follow in her father and older sister’s footsteps and study medicine after being announced 2016 Dux of Horizon Christian School.

Blessing studied biology, mathematical studies, research project B, and open access for chemistry and specialist mathematics.

“The open access specialist maths caused a fair bit of grief for Blessing, but she worked hard, studying late, and often went to bed after midnight,” proud mum, Cleaner said.

The hard work paid off, as Blessing recorded an ATAR of 99.65, and also received merits in biology and research project B.

