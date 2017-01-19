Five-star student from Farrell Flat

Farrell Flat local, Josh Smith, has topped the Year 12 honours list, scoring a perfect ATAR score of 99.95, including a Merit (20 out of 20) in each of his five subjects.

Josh, who was a boarder at Sacred Heart College, studied chemistry, mathematical studies, accounting, research project on technology in farming, and his favourite subject, biology, and was very happy with his results.

“I’ve applied to study medicine at the University of Adelaide, but I’m not sure yet if I’ll specialise in a certain field or not,” Josh said.

