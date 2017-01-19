Riverton RSL grant to upgrade PA

Community January 19, 2017 Louise Michael

RIVERTON RSL was one of several organisations to receive grant funding announced by the Federal Government on Monday.

Senator Simon Birmingham said the Returned & Service League (Riverton) Sub-branch would receive $2,350.91 towards the purchase of a public address system under the Federal Government’s Veteran and Community Grants program.

“I congratulate the Returned and Service League (Riverton) Sub-Branch on securing the grant funding. The grants will go towards valuable local projects, and I thank them for their invaluable commitment to improving the lives of our veterans and their families,” he said.

Read the full story in our online edition: http://plainsproducer.realviewdigital.com

Sharing

About Louise Michael

Leave a Reply