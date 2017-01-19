Riverton RSL grant to upgrade PA

RIVERTON RSL was one of several organisations to receive grant funding announced by the Federal Government on Monday.

Senator Simon Birmingham said the Returned & Service League (Riverton) Sub-branch would receive $2,350.91 towards the purchase of a public address system under the Federal Government’s Veteran and Community Grants program.

“I congratulate the Returned and Service League (Riverton) Sub-Branch on securing the grant funding. The grants will go towards valuable local projects, and I thank them for their invaluable commitment to improving the lives of our veterans and their families,” he said.

