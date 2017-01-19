Roberts aspires for career in science

Corey Roberts is Balaklava High School’s 2016 Dux, and is looking forward to a career in the field of science.

“Corey is heading off to the University of Adelaide to study a bachelor of science, with a major in genetics, and hopes to become a researcher,” his mum, Sue, said.

He studied chemistry, biology, physics, maths, research project, and just because he wanted to completely fill up his timetable, and because he loves the subject, Corey took on a sixth subject – history.

“Corey didn’t have time for anything else, he was very busy during the year – but he coped well and was very happy with his results, gaining an ATAR of 91.95,” Sue said.

