SES kept busy at Clare

Wild weather again swept through the region on December 27 with damaging winds, flash flooding and fires finishing off what was a ‘crazy weather year’.

Clare SES unit manager Lee-Anne Leach said her small band of volunteers worked throughout the night, with up to 50 call outs for help from local residents.

“They ranged from trees down to leaking rooves and a number of trees down on powerlines, taking out power to homes,” she said.

Critically short of volunteers – with just eight active members – Ms Leach said more volunteers were desperately needed for the local SES.

Read the full story in our online edition: http://plainsproducer.realviewdigital.com