Simmons named APC’s top citizen

Adelaide Plains Council has announced its winners of the Australia Day Awards for 2017, with Lewiston resident Karen Simmons named the Citizen of the Year.

Amy Paech of Dublin is the Young Citizen of the Year while the Two Wells District Tennis Club won the Community Event of the Year award.

Mother of two, Karen Simmons, has helped link hundreds of unemployed people in the north with job opportunities through the creation of her ‘Northern Adelaide Employment Opportunities and Surrounds’ facebook page.

