Wind wreaks havoc across the state

TOPPLING trees continue to consume council crews, with strong winds wreaking more havoc across the Wakefield Regional Council area on December 28.

WRC infrastructure services manager, David Hassett, said crews were still working to tidy up damage from September 28 and the most recent event once again stretched resources.

“We had a skeleton crew working over the Christmas and New Year period addressing issues across the area,” Mr Hassett said.

The winds caused some structural damage to a handful of properties in Balaklava, including a large shed at the Balaklava Transport depot.

