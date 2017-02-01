Finals hopes alive for Riverton

Waooroora Saturday Bowls with John Glistak

DIVISION ONE

Two intriguing Division One matches took place last weekend.

In the first of these, Riverton hosted Wasleys; a match which would determine whether Riverton’s finals aspirations remained alive or not.

A tightly contested match ensued throughout the afternoon before Riverton emerged victorious to the tune of 27 shots with all rinks up.

Dean Willmott (R) accounted for John Bubner (W) 27-14; Mark Griffiths (R) defeated Greg Rigney (W) 28-17, and Andrew Clark (R) had a narrow 26-23 win over Ben Bowman (W).

This win elevated Riverton into the four at Wasleys’ expense.

The other crucial match was between second placed Balaklava and third placed Mallala.

