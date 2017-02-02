Balaklava Saturday Golf

It might have been a tad warm, maybe a bit humid, but the weather could not prevent 38 eager beavers from turning up to our two-person Australia Day Ambrose event on Saturday.

Now we all know our hallowed President, Peter Friedrichs, is one of those people to whom you could lend your favourite book with total confidence, but all that changes the second he takes club in hand.

Having teamed up with Gunner Wayne Nagle, Peter was an appropriately termed “Gross Winner” with their final result of 61.

Our Handicap winners were the delightful Ingrid Brice and rock-solid Scott Michael (64.5), ahead of runners up, Mark Cross and Roger Hahn (67.5).

In third place were Malcolm Liptrot and Dean Trickett (68.25), fourth Geoff Forest and John Michael (68.5), fifth Dave Yearbury and Ron Harris (68.5) and in sixth, Merv. Hameister and Ian Jenkin (68.75).

