Barton baffling batsmen with ball

Clare Combined captain, Brendan Barton, has been the dominant bowler of the Stanley ‘A1’ competition this season, nailing 28 scalps at a miserly average of 6.54 runs a scalp, taking at least five wickets in an innings twice with a best haul of 6 for 26.

Buffalo Sam Michael is second on the list capturing 19 wickets at 19.53 with a best of 5/29, after a good day out taking 5 for 21 Cougar Sam Minney has taken 18 wickets at 9.17 and also with 18 victims is Goldcap Zach Fielding at 16.22 with his best performance being 5 for 38.

Seahorse left-arm swinger Mark Inglis with a best of 4/39 at 11.18 and Bulldog Ben Hahn with a 6 for 19 at 15.12 have both nailed 17 scalps, Buffalo Chris Marshall 5/26 at 13.06 and Goldcap Isaac Moller 4/20 at an average of 16 have taken 16 wickets each.

