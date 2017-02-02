Barton baffling batsmen with ball

Sport February 2, 2017 Terry Bevan

Clare Combined captain, Brendan Barton, has been the dominant bowler of the Stanley ‘A1’ competition this season, nailing 28 scalps at a miserly average of 6.54 runs a scalp, taking at least five wickets in an innings twice with a best haul of 6 for 26.

Buffalo Sam Michael is second on the list capturing 19 wickets at 19.53 with a best of 5/29, after a good day out taking 5 for 21 Cougar Sam Minney has taken 18 wickets at 9.17 and also with 18 victims is Goldcap Zach Fielding at 16.22 with his best performance being 5 for 38.

Seahorse left-arm swinger Mark Inglis with a best of 4/39 at 11.18 and Bulldog Ben Hahn with a 6 for 19 at 15.12 have both nailed 17 scalps, Buffalo Chris Marshall 5/26 at 13.06 and Goldcap Isaac Moller 4/20 at an average of 16 have taken 16 wickets each.

Read the full story in our online edition: http://plainsproducer.realviewdigital.com

Sharing

About Terry Bevan

Leave a Reply