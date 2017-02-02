Burra Basketball Association struggling to find players

Burra Basketball Association results of games played Wednesday, January 25

Games resumed following the Christmas/New Year break with teams unfortunately struggling to find numbers.

This was evident with the mens’ games which saw the first two teams play a scratch match and the other game a double forfeit, so they will split the premiership points.

The girls teams fared a little better with players available allowing for two full matches to be played on the night, however, Chicks forfeited to Commercials, giving them the win and the points.

