Consistent Dopson leads with bat

Sevenhill skipper Michael Dopson has been in terrific form in 2016-17 with the willow smacking 551 runs from his 11 appearances at the crease at an average of 68.88. Dopson has cracked two centuries and two fifties and remained unbeaten three times in his consistent season with a top score of 120 not out.

Lower North all-rounder Ryan McPharlin has an average of 48 from his nine knocks, accumulating 432 runs this season including two half-centuries and a top score of 142.

Bullant Andrew Mitchell is a close third with 425 runs at 47.22, the Auburn/Mintaro opener’s best is 115 not out and the left-hander has smacked three fifties in his 10 innings.

