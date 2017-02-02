Lapinskas taking the next step

Although always interested in greyhound racing, it is only recently that Anthony Lapinskas has taken the next step and become an owner.

At Gawler greyhounds last Tuesday, Anthony’s runner, Loceryl, which is part owned with trainer Don Turner, was having its first run since coming from Victoria.

Starting a short priced favourite, the blue dog didn’t let his supporters down, jumping straight to the front and he always had a couple of lengths advantage on the rest of the field, going on to win by over 3 lengths in a good time of 22.94 secs.

Traveston (7) ran on well to finish second for Kim Johnstone of Two Wells, while Sweet Jaz finished third for Simon Gesler of Evanston.

