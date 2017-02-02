Sevenhill Pub a popular winner

NO Stanley cricket was played on the weekend but Sevenhil held its annual, or biannual as the case may be, Pub Versus Club T20 match under lights.

Seahorses skipper, Michael Dopson, led the Club side, while Sevenhill Hotel owner, Paul Longbottom, took control of the Pub team.

Club batted first and got off to a stellar start, with Morne Scheepers, Dopson, Tyson Francis, Brett Francis and Andrew Stewart all impressing.

But some tight middle overs from the Pub boys restricted the total to a gettable 158.

In response, Pub was always ahead of the game in terms of run rate, thanks to Shawn White’s particularly brutal onslaught.

The big man walloped the Kookaburra out of the park on several occasions including a huge six over wide long off from what appeared to be some sort of forehand swat.

But losing wickets at regular intervals kept things close and it was Richard Moulds who ultimately redeemed himself.

Moulds had dropped Scheepers on the boundary earlier in the day to gift the Club side six runs but he cracked a handy Dorothy over wide long on to help the Pub team to a last-gasp win.

