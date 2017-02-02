Stakes raised as cattle prices rise

The price of Australian cattle remains high, despite a seasonal price decline of 12 per cent between October and December 2016, according to Rural Bank and Rural Finance’s January 2017 Australian Cattle Update.

In spite of this late decline in prices, Australian cattle producers have started 2017 in a good position thanks to an initial 2.8 per cent price increase.

Andrew Smith, General Manager Agribusiness for Rural Bank and Rural Finance, said Australian cattle producers are in high spirits after receiving above average prices throughout 2016.

“While most of the country experienced drier weather conditions towards the end of the year, prolonged dry conditions through summer and autumn could slow restocker demand which, as we know, was a significant driver of higher prices in 2016,” Mr Smith said.

Read the full story in our online edition: http://plainsproducer.realviewdigital.com