Tarlee forum to discuss future management of Russian wheat aphid

Management of Russian wheat aphid (RWA) in local farming systems this year and beyond will be discussed at a special forum next month in Tarlee – where the pest was detected for the first time in Australia in 2016.

The Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC) has organised the interactive forum which will focus on key learnings from last year and future pest management implications for growers and advisers.

The forum on February 10 will feature one of the world’s leading RWA research authorities, Frank Peairs, who is Professor of Entomology in the Department of Bioagricultural Sciences and Pest Management at Colorado State University in the United States.

Read the full story in our online edition: http://plainsproducer.realviewdigital.com