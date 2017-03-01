The Cats Outta the Bag!

Congratulations to Cats Outta the Bag, overall winners of the Clare 2016/2017 mixed netball season.

Also, well done to the winners of the round robin competition held on February 21 at the Clare netball courts.

Superswifts won the top division, while the AAs won the second division.

Organisers thanked sponsors and everyone for their help setting and packing up, along with the players who played in the spirit of the social competition.

Later in the year, it is hoped to hold two divisions for student and another one for adults.

