Elsewhere’s birthday shoot goes off with a bang

Elsewhere Clay Target Club at Jamestown celebrated its fourth birthday on the weekend, with a big birthday shoot across three days of events.

A total of 47 competitors from as far away as Esperance in Western Australia, Normanton in Queensland, Bathurst in NSW, and Melbourne, Victoria, travelled to compete in the event.

Elsewhere Clay Target Club member James Moore said generous sponsorship had helped make the even possible and thanked all those who supported the shoot.

“A huge thank you to all shooters and everyone that participated in any way over the weekend and thank you for making the fourth birthday shoot at Elsewhere Clay Target Club a major success,” he said.

