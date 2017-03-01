Exciting bowls finale awaits

Wooroora Saturday Bowls with John Glistak

DIVISION ONE

Mallala Falls To Riverton

The all important clash in Round 19, last weekend, was the match between Mallala and Riverton. For Mallala, a top four spot was likely with a win; for Riverton, a win was needed to keep the side in contention for finals.

At the end of the day, Riverton took match honours defeating Mallala by 22 shots with all rinks up.

Leon Schwarz (R) scored a 25-17 win over Yvonne Kelly (M), Dean Willmott (R) accounted for Murray Launer (M) 24-20, and Mark Griffiths (R) defeated Franco Vanzini (M) 29-19.

Wasleys also kept their final four chances alive with a 13-shot win over Owen, also with all rinks up.

Dave Olive (W) beat Brian Parker (O) 21-17; Ben Bowman (W) defeated Garry Pidgeon (O) 25-21, and John Bubner (W) won 22-17 against Graham Simpson (O).

Port Wakefield confirmed their minor premiership status following their 16-shot win over second place Balaklava.

