Graham smashes five interschool records

Katie Liebelt reports:

On Monday, February 20, the Lower North Interschool Swimming Carnival was held at the Valleys pool in Clare with Burra Community, Eudunda High, Balaklava High, Clare High, Kapunda High, Riverton & District High and Horizon Christian Schools competing.

It was a great night with many parents and spectators in attendance.

The Clare High team achieved fantastic results, winning the Overall Championship Shield, Championship Girls Shield and had a very narrow one-point victory in the Championship Boys Shield over Kapunda High.

Riverton & District High also had a very strong night in the pool winning the Handicap Shield.

Read the full story in our online edition: http://plainsproducer.realviewdigital.com