Mid North Section Championships

The Mid North Saturday Pennants held its Section Championships on Sunday February 26.

The Singles play off was held at Spalding Memorial Bowling Club, with the Section Singles Championship going to Ray Hudson of Mintaro, with Ian Trengove from Clare, runner up.

The Pairs play off was held at Mintaro Bowling Club, with Brenton Brown and Peter Errey from Clare winning the title, and Geoff Scott and Glen Trengove from Spalding taking second place.

The Fours competition was held at Saddleworth Bowling Club.

