Pekina-Carrieton into grand final

REIGNING premier Pekina-Carrieton has won its way into the Northern Areas Cricket Association grand final.

In the qualifying final at Pekina Park, Wilmington-Melrose batted like millionaires and paid the price, finishing on a modest 9/153 leaving Pekina-Carrieton to reply with 5/160 in just 35 overs

Wilmington-Melrose never looked like batting near its potential and found it difficult to get enough reliable productive partnerships going.

Skipper Ryan Slee was an early casualty when he was on eight runs and slashed at a Brodie O’Dea delivery that flew to second slip where Martin Luke took a brilliant one-handed catch to send the skipper back to the sheds at 1/11.

Michael Skull came out to join Cam McCallum and the experienced veterans took the score along to 54 before Skull was bowled by Zac Hutchinson for 11.

Read the full story in our online edition: http://plainsproducer.realviewdigital.com