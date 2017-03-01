Singles and Fours events played out at Balaklava

Helen March Reports:

Bowlers gathered at Balaklava Bowling Club to play the Singles and Fours Championships on Monday and Tuesday, February 20 and 21.

Balaklava’s greens and facility were beautifully prepared and the club ladies presented a nice afternoon tea at the end of Tuesday’s play.

WWBS thanks those people who gave their time to mark, attend the boards and umpire as well as all the helpers at Balaklava.

Fours Championship

Once again, the competition was very close. The Owen team of Maureen Pisano, Gloria Wandel, Beth Harkness and skip Kathy Harkness was the clear winner with 6 points and 15 shots up.

