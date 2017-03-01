State’s premier garden event coming to Clare

SA Autumn Garden Festival, the premier gardening festival in SA, is coming up on Sunday, March 12 at Clare Showgrounds from 10am to 4pm.

The festival, now in its sixth year, will be opened by Kelvin Trimper, president of the World Federation of Rose Societies, and will feature other guest speakers including Jane Edmanson, well known presented of ABC Gardening Australia, and Kim Syrus, horticulture expert and television presenter of In the Garden.

There will be more than 60 exhibitors including Protea World, Tupelo Grove, Weald View Nursery, Palm Plantation, Ezidri Food Deydrator, Hayes Honey and more.

Read the full story in our online edition: http://plainsproducer.realviewdigital.com