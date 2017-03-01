Trengove’s top drop shot

Dean Manderson reports:

Visiting judge at Clare Camera Club, John Hodgson, was faced with the task of selecting the top photo from

242 entries.

All were top photos that had received an Honour or Merit during the 2016 competition year.

After quickly eliminating about 75 per cent, John then spent more time explaining what he liked, or disliked, about the remainder, further reducing the number.

He was then left with six to choose from for the ultimate “Photo of the Year” honour.

This was where it became challenging, as all were excellent!

