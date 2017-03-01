Balaklava Bowling Club hosted another successful Turkey Triples tournament on Monday, the event attracting clubs from Arthurton, Port Pirie, Blyth, Bute, Clearview, Eudunda, Hamley Bridge, Kadina, Moonta, Maitland, Mallala, Owen, Port Victoria, Prospect, Semaphore, Saddleworth, Warooka and Wasleys. The winning team was from Prospect (pictured above, from left) Sandra Macgowan, Lorraine Scheggetman and Pat Moffat, pictured with Corinna Maksimovic of WFI in Clare.

