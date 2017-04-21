Cash helps put the roll back into bowls

Community, Sport April 21, 2017 Les Pearson

The smiles couldn’t be wiped off the faces of the Wasleys lawn bowlers last Thursday when the club was presented with a cheque for $30,000 thanks to Bowls SA.

Following the Pinery fire in 2015 which destroyed the Wasleys bowling club, Bowls SA kick started a national disaster relief fund, with clubs from around Australia either donating through the fund or directly to the Wasleys club. Since then, a total of about $65,000 has been given to the club, $25,000 directly and $30,000 through the relief fund, and $10,000 from Facebook sit

