Cash helps put the roll back into bowls

The smiles couldn’t be wiped off the faces of the Wasleys lawn bowlers last Thursday when the club was presented with a cheque for $30,000 thanks to Bowls SA.

Following the Pinery fire in 2015 which destroyed the Wasleys bowling club, Bowls SA kick started a national disaster relief fund, with clubs from around Australia either donating through the fund or directly to the Wasleys club. Since then, a total of about $65,000 has been given to the club, $25,000 directly and $30,000 through the relief fund, and $10,000 from Facebook sit

