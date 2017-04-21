Comrie calls for council cost control

WITH a forecast deficit of $1.154 million, Adelaide Plains Council has been urged to focus on expenditure by John Comrie, chairman of the APC Audit Committee.

APC approved the Draft 2017/2018 Annual Business Plan, Budget and 2018-2027 Long Term Financial Plan (LTFP) document for public consultation at the April 18 general meeting.

“The key thing for your council to focus on is the ongoing operating result, this council has an operating deficit, of the order of $700,000 per annum,” Mr Comrie said.

“It needs, therefore, to be careful about its expenditure decisions.”

Eliminating the deficit would require continual prudential focus and be an ongoing process, achieved over five to seven years

Read the full story in our online edition: http://plainsproducer.realviewdigital.com