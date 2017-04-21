No hurdles for Clare races

With perfect weather, a perfect track and a good crowd, the Clare Racing Club committee couldn’t have asked for anything better for its Easter race meet on Saturday.

Racing Club Secretary/Event Manager, Tanya Bertelsmeier, said crowd numbers were up this year to about 4000, including many people who camped at the site for the weekend.

“It was one of our better race meetings, and the committee was very happy with the whole day – the large crowd was well behaved, and we’ve had good feedback about the track from trainers and jockeys too,” Tanya said.

The seven races were hotly contested, but there was hot competition trackside too, with lots of entries in the Fashions At The Races.

Tanya said marquees were sold out, and the new Pimms tent was very popular.

“We had face painting for the kids, and a local DJ played after the races until 11.30pm, and it was a good day all ‘round.”