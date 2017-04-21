Rams workshop skills over break

SOME minor tweaks were all incoming Virginia coach, Jamie Thomas, felt his side needed in the off-season.

Those tweaks have largely surrounded the team’s skill level.

“Our preseason has been all skill work with a fair bit of running work with the balls,” Thomas said.

“If you use the ballwork properly, you can get all the running you need.”

Virginia started training in February.

“I’ve been told a lot of clubs started earlier than that, so they might get a bit of a start on us, but the boys played deep into finals, so it’s probably reasonable to give them a decent break too,” Thomas

explained.

