Two Wells soldier in Afghanistan

TWO Wells resident Thomas Murdock, 54, is doing his country proud; he is currently deployed to Kabul, Afghanistan on Operation Highroad.

Fl Lt Murdock joined the Air Force in 1982.

“It provided an opportunity to broaden my outlook on life and to travel,” he said.

Before joining the Air Force he was employed as an assistant car spare parts manager in Hornsby, NSW.

He completed his final two years of high school at St Leo’s College, Wahroonga NSW.

Read the full story in our online edition: http://plainsproducer.realviewdigital.com