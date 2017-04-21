Wakefield rules out bypass

WAKEFIELD Regional Council is pushing for dual lanes to continue through Port Wakefield over any proposed bypass of the town.

For the first time, council will formalise its position with the State Government and is seeking support from up to seven other councils affected by the traffic issues presented at Port Wakefield on long weekends.

WRC CEO, Jason Kuchel, said he pushed council’s preferred option, a dual carriageway to continue from the southern side of the highway, right through Port Wakefield, to the intersection nicknamed ‘Crash Corner’ with Transport Minister, Stephen Mullighan, at Country Cabinet a fortnight ago.

Mr Kuchel was advised to formalise this position in writing and has drafted a letter to send to the relevant department with support from neighbouring councils.

