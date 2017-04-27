Dump and you’ll pay

A number of illegal rubbish dumpings have been reported by Wakefield Regional Council recently, including the above case on the Watchman Road over the bridge.

WRC General Inspector, Gary Tezacker, said a number of cases were currently being investigated.

He reminded residents to use their free dump vouchers, rather than dump rubbish and risk being charged and fined.

If you are renting a property, speak to your landlord who will have six council issued vouchers for you to use!

Expiations vary with volume and type of rubbish dumped, and you could expect to pay a minimum fine of $1000 if you dump yours on a roadside.

Read the full story in our online edition: http://plainsproducer.realviewdigital.com